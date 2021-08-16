Cancel
Jurgen Klopp facing potential blow as four Liverpool stars could miss Leeds clash

By Callum Vurley
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
Jurgen Klopp could be facing a selection headache next month when Liverpool take on Leeds United.

The Reds kicked off their Premier League season in fine fashion after thrashing Norwich 3-0.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all got on the scoresheet to give Klopp the ideal start to the campaign as he plots a way to win the league.

But the German was brought back down to earth this week after more selection concerns, continuing his problems that wrecked Liverpool's season last year.

A change in rules from FIFA could see the Anfield outfit without four key players ahead of their match against Leeds next month.

Jurgen Klopp could be left without four key players in the Premier League ( Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

There are World Cup qualifiers on the way shortly and Brazil have called up Alisson, Firmino and Fabinho, while Salah will also be on the way.

Earlier this year, FIFA put a halt to rule that allowed clubs to prevent players being released for international duty should travel restrictions be imposed or there be a mandatory period of quarantine or self-isolation of at least five days on their return.

The time differences in South America mean that Brazil's match against Peru will kick off at 1:30 am UK time on Friday, September 10.

It means there would have been a manic rush to get them back for Liverpool's match on Sunday against Leeds.

FIFA have now reverted to their regular ruling of clubs being compelled to release players for national team duty.

Paired with government guidelines, Liverpool could be facing some troublesome times with Brazil on the red list currently.

Mohamed Salah could miss some big games for Liverpool

It means that any arriving from the country will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Egypt are also on the government red list while Salah will likely be called up to the Pharaohs’ matches against Angola and Gabon.

That would cause chaos in the Anfield dressing room with three other games potentially being affected.

The first Champions League match will also be going ahead that week, as well as a domestic clash against Crystal Palace and potentially the League Cup third round.

But the problems do not stop there with a further international break on the way in October.

If government guidelines remain, that will mean the quartet could miss pivotal clashes against Manchester United and another Champions League match.

