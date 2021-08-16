FAA pens another agreement to streamline commercial space launches

Hello! Welcome to your first and final flight to space. Let me be the first to say that it has been so, so sad that Earth has been ravaged by war, famine, globalization, climate catastrophe, and every restaurant adding peppercorn to its desserts for some reason. But thankfully, through teamwork, innovation, and the whims of a billionaire who’s mostly known for making cars that blow up, we here at Big Space Company are so proud to fulfill our goal of bringing everyone—of any race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, etc.—to space, regardless of whether they have a lot of money, a ton of money, a fucked-up amount of money, or even more money. And that is historic.