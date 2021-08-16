Maine Students Have The 2nd Highest Amount of Homework in The Country

Angus King, one of Maine's United States senators, has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Senator Angus King's website, on Thursday, August 19. King said he has been working to take all the precautions against the virus that he could, including: wearing masks; taking a work-from-home mindset for himself and his staff; attending Senate hearings via Zoom; and voting quickly on the floor before leaving the hall. King has been driving between Maine and Washington DC, rather than flying, until just recently. He was also became fully vaccinated. His goal, he says, was to protect not only himself, but also his family, staff, and community.
