Citi Sears Spending Offers, Earn 15X ThankYou Points on Utilities

Citi ThankYou Points Expiration – Everything You Should Know. I never thought I’d write this, but Citi continues to improve their ThankYou points currency, on the earning and redeeming sides. I enjoy earning lots of these points in bonus categories, and plenty of Citi opportunities exist for those playing a simpler game. The Custom Cash takes the 5% earning card concept to the next level. The ease of cashout via the Premier and the American Airlines transfer capability allows me to (mostly) forget about losing the 25% extra value via direct ThankYou travel bookings. Alas, points expiration is one area Citi lags behind Chase and Amex. But what should you know about Citi points expiration? It’s all here, dear reader. But first, let’s recap why Citi ThankYou points expiration is so terrible.