The American Petroleum Institute, along with 11 other energy industry trade groups, has filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior. The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced that it, along with 11 other energy industry trade groups, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI’s) indefinite pause on oil and natural gas leasing on federal lands and waters.