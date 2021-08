Payton Pritchard averaged 85 points per month over the course of his rookie NBA season. Pritchard topped that and then some in one game this weekend. The Boston Celtics guard dropped 92 points Saturday in front of an astounded Portland Pro-Am crowd to lead his team to a 165-163 victory. Pritchard went back and forth with free-agent guard Mike James, who finished with 70 points and eight assists in the losing effort.