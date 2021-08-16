SomaLogic Reports Preliminary Q2 Revenues up 176 Percent

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE:NJR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.37. 2,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,835. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.