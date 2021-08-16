Stocks mixed on Wall St. amid rising concerns about pandemic

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed officials could start tapering later this year. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 32.84 points, or 1.04%, to 3,126.09 as of 02:59. ** Among heavyweights, tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.81% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.92%, while LG Chem rose 0.11% and Naver rose 0.12%. ** The minutes from the Fed showed officials expected they could ease stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve. ** Prospects of the United States paring stimulus within this year probably shocked markets initially, but investors seem to be taking that in better slowly, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 195.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,175.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.60% lower than its previous close at 1,168.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,175.0 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.2. ** The KOSPI has risen 8.79% so far this year, but lost 4.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 347.27 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 920, the number of advancing shares was 104. ** The won has lost 7.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 110.54. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.364%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.882%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)