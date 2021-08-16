Cancel
Grant, CO

Pre-applications open for Colorado Community Revitalization Grant

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Creative Industries is now accepting pre-applications for the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant program. This grant provides gap funding for mixed-use projects that advance the creative industries in creative districts, historic districts, main streets or neighborhood commercial centers, according to a Colorado Creative Industries-issued news release. This funding initiative was enacted in Senate Bill 21-252. Colorado Creative Industries and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs are managing the grant program.

