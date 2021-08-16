Cancel
Tennis

Penn State Athletics & Transportation Services Announce Parking Changes For Non-Football Events

By Will Pegler
Onward State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State Athletics and Transportation Services announced Monday parking changes for all non-football athletic events. Beginning Monday, August 23, all non-football events will require valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. In following Transportation Services guidelines, fans with Penn State University Park permits will be able to park at non-football athletic events for free.

