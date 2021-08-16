Batch Forensics: The Case for Procedural Unit Tags
A unit tag is a class-based tag that identifies a characteristic of a unit. The values of these tags are usually associated with information captured via the control systems analog and digital input cards, signals like temperature, weight, pressure, level, conductivity, pH, level switch, etc. Other unit tags can contain the status, state, material of construction, or any other user-defined attribute that can enhance the recipe editing capability and execution.www.automationworld.com
Comments / 0