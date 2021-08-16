The 10 Best Batman: The Animated Series Episodes, Ranked

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Aside from The Simpsons, I’m pretty sure that Batman: The Animated Series is the greatest American cartoon that we’ve ever had. There was just something about it where you knew, even as a kid, that it was special. In fact, when it comes to Batman in general there are some fans (myself included) who would argue that the ‘90s cartoon was the best Batman has ever been in his 77 years as a character. And, there were just so many outstanding episodes that it’s kind of difficult to pick the very best episodes of the series.