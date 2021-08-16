Petroleum trade group: Increased demand, hiccups in refining to blame for pump prices

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices at Maryland pumps have fluctuated last week as demand increases and crude oil prices drop, AAA Mid-Atlantic said in a statement. The average gas price is $3.07, which is down two cents from last week, but up seven cents from last month and more than 80 cents this time last year. The break we got in gas prices may be short-lived as the end of the summer driving season likely will increase demand, according to the statement. Although crude prices are below $70 a barrel, they remain high and that increased demand will mean gas prices will stay above $3 a gallon, according to the statement. AAA has several ways to help motorists save on fuel, including: Shell Fuel Rewards Program for AAA Members Fuel Price Finder Fuel Cost Calculator TripTik Mobile CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES Regular Unleaded Gasoline Today Week Ago Month Ago Year Ago National $3.18 $3.16 $3.13 $2.18 Maryland $3.07 $3.09 $3.00 $2.27 Annapolis $3.07 $3.08 $2.96 $2.28 Baltimore $3.06 $3.08 $2.96 $2.27 Cumberland $3.00 $2.99 $2.97 $2.17 Frederick $3.02 $3.00 $2.97 $2.24 Hagerstown $2.97 $2.97 $2.93 $2.15 Salisbury $3.05 $3.08 $2.99 $2.26 Washington Suburbs (MD only) $3.14 $3.13 $3.10 $2.29 Crude Oil $68.28 per barrel (8/6/21) $73.95 per barrel (7/30/21) $74.56 per barrel (7/9/21) $41.22 per barrel (8/7/20)