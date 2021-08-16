Petroleum trade group: Increased demand, hiccups in refining to blame for pump prices

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices at Maryland pumps have fluctuated last week as demand increases and crude oil prices drop, AAA Mid-Atlantic said in a statement.
The average gas price is $3.07, which is down two cents from last week, but up seven cents from last month and more than 80 cents this time last year.
The break we got in gas prices may be short-lived as the end of the summer driving season likely will increase demand, according to the statement.
Although crude prices are below $70 a barrel, they remain high and that increased demand will mean gas prices will stay above $3 a gallon, according to the statement.
CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
Today
Week Ago
Month Ago
Year Ago
National
$3.18
$3.16
$3.13
$2.18
Maryland
$3.07
$3.09
$3.00
$2.27
Annapolis
$3.07
$3.08
$2.96
$2.28
Baltimore
$3.06
$3.08
$2.96
$2.27
Cumberland
$3.00
$2.99
$2.97
$2.17
Frederick
$3.02
$3.00
$2.97
$2.24
Hagerstown
$2.97
$2.97
$2.93
$2.15
Salisbury
$3.05
$3.08
$2.99
$2.26
Washington Suburbs
(MD only)
$3.14
$3.13
$3.10
$2.29
Crude Oil
$68.28
per barrel
(8/6/21)
$73.95
per barrel
(7/30/21)
$74.56
per barrel
(7/9/21)
$41.22
per barrel
(8/7/20)
