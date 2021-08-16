Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Displaying items by tag: immunocompromised

Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

RALEIGH — North Carolinians who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines can now begin receiving an additional dose to better protect themselves from COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced today.

Comments / 0

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
The Richmond Observer

Use of monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 up 18-fold in N.C. since late June as highly contagious Delta variant spreads and cases surge across the state

RALEIGH — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across North Carolina, the use of monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID-19 increased by 18-fold since late June from 100 administrations for the week of June 23 to 1,874 for the week of Aug. 11. Statewide, there are more than 130 sites offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 as this treatment can decrease the likelihood of hospitalization related to COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody therapy is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19. However, it can reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and decrease the likelihood of hospitalization, especially in high-risk patients. If you test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy must be administered within 10 days of your first COVID-19 symptoms, so it is crucial to get tested early. 
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: body cameras

RALEIGH — An omnibus criminal justice reform bill is on the verge of heading to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk after clearing the N.C. House in a nearly unanimous 100-2 vote on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Wednesday, 14 August 2019 01:19. GUEST EDITORIAL: City, county boards...
Public HealthPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Rare brain infection, pediatric death linked to swim in a private pond in central N.C.

RALEIGH — Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are reporting a child died Friday after developing an illness caused by an amoeba that is naturally present in freshwater. The child became ill after swimming in a private pond on their residence in central North Carolina in early August. To protect the family’s privacy, no other identifying information will be released.
Public HealthPosted by
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina hits 10M doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered; pace of vaccinations accelerating as Delta variant Spreads

RALEIGH — North Carolina providers have now administered more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccinations trending upward as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spreads through the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced today. COVID-19 vaccines are tested, safe and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy