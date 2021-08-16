Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'It Just Keeps Getting Better'

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are celebrating 13 years of marriage with some seriously sweet tributes. The Ellen DeGeneres Show star wished her wife a happy anniversary on Instagram Monday, sharing a selfie of the two lounging outside together. "Happy anniversary, Portia. I’m the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you," she captioned the shot.

popculture.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Portia De Rossi
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Ellen#Friendship#Arrested Development#Good Housekeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves 4-Word Message On Show's Promo For Last Season

Ellen DeGeneres has something to say to her fans who keep on supporting her. On September 13, DeGeneres will begin the process of saying goodbye to the viewers of her show. Through an exclusive video posted on TheEllenShow's official YouTube channel, it shared a glimpse of what people can expect on its 19th and final season.
TV & VideosPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

Ellen DeGeneres' fans in Australia will have to find a new way to watch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Nine Network, one of the major commercial free-to-air networks in Australia, announced it will not carry the show. The network, also known as Channel 9, did not give a specific reason for dropping the show, but Ellen is ending amid the workplace misconduct scandal that engulfed the show in summer 2020.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

For Every Time Ellen DeGeneres Has Been Controversial, This Moment Stands Above The Rest

For years, Ellen DeGeneres had a reputation for being one of the nicest people on television. But all of DeGeneres' controversies tell a different story. The daytime television talk show host's downfall began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Former employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told BuzzFeed that the show promoted a "toxic work culture," per a bombshell July 2020 report.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Taking Extreme Measures To Save Marriage?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been together for over a decade, but rumors say that their marriage might not last much longer. DeGeneres is struggling to keep the relationship together, according to gossip. We’ve investigated some shocking stories about the lengths DeGeneres is willing to go to save the marriage.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ellen DeGeneres puts an end to her famous Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show comes to an end after 18 years on the air. On May 12, host Ellen DeGeneres confirmed that her syndicated talk show will end after season 19. In a statement to The Hollywood ReporterDeGeneres shared, “When you’re a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged, and as good as this show is and as fun as it is, it’s no longer a challenge.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Talk Show Could Be Returning to TV

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently revealed that she has been asked about coming back to the daytime talk show world. The SMILF star, 59, is not sure about a revival of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, noting that her time might have passed. O'Donnell hosted her eponymous talk show from 1996 to 2002, winning 10 Daytime Emmy Awards.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Ellen’s ‘farewell’ message: We gave away a half-billion dollars

It’s the end of the road — but it’s apparently been a highly generous journey. The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” has unveiled a promo video for its final season, which premieres Monday, Sept. 13. In it, the show proclaims that it has doled out a staggering amount in its famous charitable giveaways over the years: nearly a half-billion dollars in total.
Worldnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that. Harris has enjoyed a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn is delighted as daughter Kate Hudson announces exciting news

Goldie Hawn is a doting mother to three children who have all followed in her footsteps in the acting world. The Hollywood star is incredibly proud of all her kids and wanted everyone to know just how proud she was of her daughter Kate Hudson this week. Kate is set...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...

Comments / 2

Community Policy