Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/915 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN, NORTHWESTERN GULF AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 313 PM CDT /413 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Bay County reports numerous roads becoming impassible due to flooding, mainly over the north and north central portion of the county. Heavy rainfall will continue for the rest of this afternoon. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wausau, Majette, Bayou George, Cairo, College Station, Camp Flowers, Bayhead, Nixon, Brannonville and Recota Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE