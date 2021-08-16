Cancel
U.S. Politics

SNAP benefits to go up an average of $36 per month in October. Here’s what to know

By Bailey Aldridge
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s administration will increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits this fall. The U.S Department of Agriculture said Monday that the increase follows a reevaluation of the model it uses to calculate the benefits, called the Thrifty Food Plan. The increase, which excludes the additional funds added as part of COVID-19 relief, starts Oct. 1.

Joe Biden
