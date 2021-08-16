Popular Local Coffee Stand Opens a New Missoula Location

This is all starting to have a bad feeling again! Watch the news or read the latest story online and you'll see COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise. In Missoula, masks aren't mandatory like they were - but most businesses have put signs back in the windows that say they're recommended. Things were going so good for so long.....but it feels like we've hit a bump in the road. Actually, it feels like when you hit a bump in the road and you're still driving but the tire seems like it's a bit wobbly.....then you start thinking about if it's actually wobbly or if it just seems wobbly in your head.....and your mind starts racing about all the things that could go wrong if you're traveling at a high rate of speed and the tire REALLY did have an issue. It's kind of like that - with the big bump in the road that's giving us all these problems being COVID.