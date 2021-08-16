Cancel
More than 50% of Missourians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

By Kevin S. Held
 4 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Just over half of all Missourians have initiated the vaccination process in the state’s fight against COVID-19. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 602,835 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,114 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 10,028 total deaths as of Monday, Aug. 16. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.66%.

