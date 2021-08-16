NAIFA and WebCE Announce Educational Partnership to Benefit Members in the Financial Services Industry

For years, the financial services industry was stuck in the past. People would have to work with traditional financial institutions such as banks in person. When the internet became prevalent, banks were slow to adapt to the new technology. While online services were created, they lagged behind what many other industries were adopting. Luckily now, technology is changing the industry, and Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO, is here to share the most recent advancements.