Spots in UW Health pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial fill up quickly

By Jaymes Langrehr
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Officials at UW Health say overwhelming demand has led to all of their spots being full in Moderna’s upcoming pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial. The phase three clinical trial will be conducted at the American Family Children’s Hospital and include three age groups: kids between the ages of 6 years old to less than 12, 2 years old to less than 6 years old, and 6 months old to less than 2 months old. Some children in the trials will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, while others will receive a placebo.

