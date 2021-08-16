Spots in UW Health pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial fill up quickly

MADISON, Wis. — Officials at UW Health say overwhelming demand has led to all of their spots being full in Moderna’s upcoming pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial. The phase three clinical trial will be conducted at the American Family Children’s Hospital and include three age groups: kids between the ages of 6 years old to less than 12, 2 years old to less than 6 years old, and 6 months old to less than 2 months old. Some children in the trials will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, while others will receive a placebo.