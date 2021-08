Some 73 percent of people now believe that Earth's climate is approaching abrupt and irreversible "tipping points" due to human activity, according to a global opinion poll released Tuesday. The survey, conducted before the publication of a bombshell UN climate science report last week, showed that more than half (58 percent) of respondents in G20 nations feel very or extremely concerned about the state of the planet. Scientists are increasingly concerned that some feedback loops in nature -- such as irreversible melting of icesheets or permafrost -- may be close to being triggered as mankind's mind-boggling carbon emissions show no signs of slowing, despite a pandemic. The IPCC report warned that Earth is on course to be 1.5C hotter than pre-industrial times around 2030 -- a full decade earlier than it projected just three years ago.