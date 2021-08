As I was out and about a few days ago, I was doing my usual drive when I saw an area of Bermuda grass that did not look quite right. On closer inspection, I witnessed a plethora or worms both in grass and roaming around the adjacent cement areas. It was not just the week before that I was thinking “I wonder if we are going to have an armyworm problem this year?” Fortunately, not everyone will be affected but just in case, I thought sharing some information with you might help in case you encounter them.