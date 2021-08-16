St. Clair Selects Ericom to Support the College's Ongoing Remote Learning Initiatives
NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust secure web and application access solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that St. Clair College, a Windsor, Ontario, Canada based college focused on Health, Technology and Trades, Business and I.T., Media Arts and Social Services, has renewed its use of Ericom Connect to enable remote access to its healthcare and general labs coursework.www.mysanantonio.com
