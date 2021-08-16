Cancel
My View: Behind the scenes as a movie extra

By Jim Williams
Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy sister, Maureen, asked me recently if I would be interested in being in the movies. Without a moment's hesitation, I said "yes." Mentally, I was already packing my bags and traveling to Hollywood or some other distant location. But what she continued to say was that a film company was looking for "extras" for a major motion picture filming in and around Buffalo. The movie centers on the life of Sister Francesca Cabrini, a nun and social worker who emigrated from Italy to New York City in the late 19th century. Well, so much for Hollywood. The closest I will come to Hollywood is a street by the same name in the neighborhood where I grew up.

