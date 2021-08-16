Reporter's Notebook: Climbing Japan's tallest peak, Mount Fuji, amid the global pandemic

ABC News Coordinating Producer Christopher Godburn details his journey climbing Mount Fuji in Japan with his team after covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Standing at over 12,000 feet, Mount Fuji was added to the World Heritage List just a few years ago and has long been considered a sacred place. The mountain is Japan's tallest peak and has been the subject of art and literature for hundreds of years, with thousands traveling there each day to reach the summit and gaze at the countryside at dawn.