Crystal Meth Seized by RGV Border Patrol Agents
EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Border Patrol agents interdict over $545K worth of narcotics. The McAllen Border Patrol Station riverine unit was working near Mission, Texas, when they observed a raft carrying approximately ten subjects in the middle of the Rio Grande. As then agents approached the raft, the subjects jumped into the river and absconded into Mexico. Inside the raft were two backpacks containing a total of seven compact bundles of crystal methamphetamine. The methamphetamine weighed approximately 19 pounds with an estimated street value of over $375K.texasborderbusiness.com
