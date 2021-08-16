Cancel
Edinburg, TX

RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Large Groups of Migrants

texasborderbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents apprehended 310 migrants in two separate events on Saturday. On August 14, 2021, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station apprehended a group of 145 migrants, consisting of 128 family members, 13 unaccompanied children, and four single adults near La Grulla, Texas. The migrants are from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

texasborderbusiness.com

