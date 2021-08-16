Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

T-Mobile working 'around the clock' to investigate potential data breach

By Rachel Tillman
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile is investigating reports of a data breach that first surfaced on an illegal forum, the company confirmed in a statement to Spectrum News on Monday. News of a potential hack of T-Mobile’s system was first reported by Vice on Sunday. Over the weekend, reporters for Motherboard — Vice’s digital sector dedicated to “technology, science and humans”— claimed to come across a forum post selling data from potentially hundreds of millions of users.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Data Breach#Personal Data#Clock#Spectrum News#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
Cell PhonesKMBC.com

Concerned about T-Mobile data breach? Here's what you should do

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area cybersecurity expert says you should take some important steps if you are affected by the latestT-Mobile data breach. Burton Kelso said people should immediately change their passwords on their T-Mobile account and monitor their credit. "The severity of the information that's contained in...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
TechnologyFingerLakes1

Nearly all T-Mobile customers data hacked, being sold for $277,000

A hacker claims to have a massive amount of data on T-Mobile customers in the U.S. and it’s being sold for more than $277,000. It was reported over the weekend by Motherboard that a hacker revealed they had data, which was obtained through compromised T-Mobile servers. The hacker noted on...
tmonews.com

Leaked document reveals T-Mobile will remove a feature from account settings

T-Mobile will be making an important change to its “Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes” account setting. This was revealed in a report with a leaked document of the announcement. According to the leaked document, T-Mo intends to stop offering the feature on August 18. Right now, there are 1.5 million...
TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Hacker Claims to Have 100 Million T-Mobile Users' Data

A hacker's post on a forum has revealed that the personal data of millions of T-Mobile customers might have been accessed from the company's servers and is now out for sale on the internet, Vice reported. As a response, the company has told Vice that it is investigating the matter and does not have much to share at this point in time.
TechnologyWired

The T-Mobile Data Breach Is One You Can’t Ignore

Not all data breaches are created equal. None of them are good, but they do come in varying degrees of bad. And given how regularly they happen, it’s understandable that you may have become inured to the news. Still, a T-Mobile breach that hackers claim involved the data of 100 million people deserves your attention, especially if you’re a customer of the “un-carrier.”
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

A hacker claims to be selling data on over 100 million T-Mobile customers; the company says it is investigating

What just happened? T-Mobile is investigating claims that it suffered a major data breach in which personal information related to 100 million customers was stolen and is now up for sale. Those claiming responsibility are asking 6 Bitcoin, around $270,000, for a subset of the data that contains info on 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses.
TechnologyDigital Trends

T-Mobile investigating claims of massive hack involving customer data

T-Mobile says it’s investigating claims of a major data breach that may affect as many as 100 million of its customers. A message spotted on an underground forum on Sunday, August 15, came from someone claiming to be in possession of personal data belonging to 100 million people. The message made no mention of T-Mobile, but when the poster was contacted by news site Motherboard, it became apparent that the mobile company’s customers were at the center of the alleged hack. The figure of 100 million would be remarkable as it’s almost equal to T-Mobile’s entire customer base.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

T-Mobile data breach spills personal data in bulk

This week a T-Mobile data breach appears to have spilled the personal data of millions of user across the USA. This breach involved T-Mobile server data that included an array of personal information for T-Mobile customers of all sorts. Data includes names, social security numbers, drivers license info, IMEI numbers, phone numbers, and physical addresses.
Technologywfxb.com

T-Mobile Warns Customers of Massive Data Breach

T-mobile confirmed yesterday that it had been hit by a data breach. The company acknowledged the breach but declined to say whether any personal information from customers was accessed or how widespread the damage was. The company made the announcement after hackers told ‘Vice’ that they were selling ‘full customer info’ of over 100 million people they obtained from T-mobile servers, on Sunday the company said it was ‘aware of the claims made in an underground forum’ and are ‘actively investigating their validity’.
Technologyalabamanews.net

On Your Side Consumer Alert: T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach

This is an On Your Side Consumer Alert — T-Mobile says it is investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users. The company said Monday that it has confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile...
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy