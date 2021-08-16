George County High School switches to virtual learning after 20% test positive
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — The number of identified positive COVID-19 cases and quarantined students and staff at George County High School has reached 20%. Based on the protocol currently being followed, the George County School District has made the decision that all students at George County High School will transition to virtual learning effective immediately, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 through Friday, August 27, 2021.mynbc15.com
Comments / 0