Work continues on the Fairfax Housing Element Update, which also includes updating the Safety and Land Use Elements of the Town’s General Plan. Work is in the site analysis stage. This is an important time to provide your thoughts and feedback. We encourage all those who live and work in Fairfax to visit the website fairfaxspeaks.com , which is devoted specifically to informing you and engaging your participation in the Town’s Housing Update process. You can register on the website and participate in many ways, including taking surveys, asking questions, letting us know what you love in Fairfax, and submitting a photo for our Photo Contest! Additional features will be added to the site as we proceed, including site specific questions.