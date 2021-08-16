Obi-Wan Kenobi Has Wrapped Filming | Exclusive Barside Buzz

When fans flocked to see the long-awaited Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace in 1999 many were left surprised by how different the worlds, characters and star-ships were to those seen in the original trilogy of movies. These changes continued in both Episode II: Attack Of The Clones and Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith, the change in tack was so dramatic, in fact, that Star Wars creator George Lucas went back and edited the original trilogy to match the prequals' reliance on Computer Generated Imagery (CGI). Thankfully, upcoming Disney+ title Obi-Wan Kenobi is set directly between the two sets of movies, ten years after the events of episode III. No release date for the series has been given at this time. The show will follow a well-renowned character from both sets of films in Kenobi himself, and could allow for a bridge between the two styles, a more believable transition, to be produced. Here's the problems faced by the series in this task, and how it can overcome them.
Comments / 0