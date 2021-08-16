Cancel
Obi-Wan Kenobi Has Wrapped Filming | Exclusive Barside Buzz

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped filming LRM can reveal! This one had seemed highly likely over the weekend, many reports came out about some of the cast members finishing up and heading off. It was speculated by many that this would mean Obi-Wan Kenobi was wrapping soon. Well, it has. The first clue came from THR who reported Rupert Friend had wrapped on the show and was heading to a new project.

