I don't recall hearing him this confident - and in his usual calm manner, no less lol - but to me he oozes a natural optimism. It's hard not to share it listening to him speak on all phases of the team right now, even without scrimmages. I suppose much of it has to do with such an upper class-laden team, but as we all know, there's depth in so many more areas this season than in ones prior, especially OL and DB's. I'm hoping we can rotate in players on both sides of the line in order to keep guys fresh and (hopefully) injury-free.