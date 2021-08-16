'We're All So Many Things': Divya Srinivasan On Her New Book 'What I Am'
Author and illustrator Divya Srinivasan has just released her new picture book What I Am. It’s the sort of book that’s created for kids but also well-suited for thoughtful adults or, ideally, for thoughtful adults to read and talk about with their kids. And, perhaps surprisingly, Srinivasan came up with the idea for the book while she was doing chores around the house and reliving some negative past experiences.www.kut.org
