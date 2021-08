CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed legislation creating a task force that will work to identify gaps in the state’s domestic violence laws, in an effort to prevent tragedies like the 2019 murder of 18-month-old Colton Miller. When Colton’s father shot and killed him before taking his own life, his mother, Cassandra Tanner Miller, made it her mission to change the way law enforcement and the courts treat victims of domestic violence and their abusers. She sought to create a new law to help fix all of the glaring loopholes that led to her family’s tragedy. “Why did it have to...