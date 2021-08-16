Newport’s Tiny Cars Are the Perfect Way to See the City by the Sea

A few unique finds at a SouthCoast antique shop are quickly turning into a time capsule of heartwarming nostalgia that dates back decades. You may remember how it all started, with one set of 8mm home videos that a Reddit user, who goes by the screen name u/interpolactic, found while browsing an antique shop in East Wareham. They put the films together, added some music and sent the beautiful video out into the world. And boy, did it make an impact, bringing joy and nostalgia to folks all across the SouthCoast and beyond. Many viewers even recognized SouthCoast landmarks like Dartmouth's Lincoln Park that are now long-gone and, for some, long-forgotten.