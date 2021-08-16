Cancel
Newport, RI

Newport’s Tiny Cars Are the Perfect Way to See the City by the Sea

By Kristen Pacheco
 4 days ago
If the thought of visiting Newport sounds super fun, but driving through Newport sounds like a nightmare, buckle up. The it’s-not-a-go-kart-it's-a-motorcycle is for you. They’ve been around for a long time, but unless you go into Newport, you probably haven’t noticed these little Mario kart looking rental cars. In fact, if I knew these existed, I would probably be more open to the idea of going to Newport for the day.

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

