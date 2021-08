The world of live-action and Avatar The Last Airbender, and its sequel series of The Legend of Korra, have had a difficult history with one another, with the much-maligned M. Night Shyamalan adaptation still being discussed to this day and the current Netflix series in the works filled with its own drama. However, this isn't to say that every live-action excursion into the world of bending is wrought with drama, as a new clip of an upcoming fan project has gone viral by amazingly displaying how benders would look in the real world in preparation of a fan-made short film.