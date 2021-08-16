Bob Dylan Sued For Sexual Abuse, Allegedly Groomed 12-Year-Old in 1965
Bob Dylan allegedly groomed a 12-year-old girl for sex and sexually abused her in his New York City pad back in 1965 when she was underage … this according to a new lawsuit. The “Like A Rolling Stone” singer is being sued by a woman who currently lives in Connecticut, who claims he plied her with booze and drugs before sexually abusing her inside his swanky Chelsea Hotel apartment way back in the day.www.foxbangor.com
