Fire Weather Watch issued for Box Butte, South Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Box Butte, South Sioux; Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, LOW HUMIDITY VALUES, AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 311, AND 312 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, LOW HUMIDITY VALUES, AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 311, AND 312 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 311.Fire weather zone 312.Fire weather zone 301. * WIND...SOUTH-SOUTHWEST WINDS 12 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 12 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 TO 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov
