Fire Weather Watch issued for Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, LOW HUMIDITY VALUES, AND GUSTY WINDS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301. * WIND...South to southwest winds 12 TO 20 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH possible. * HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 12 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 TO 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0