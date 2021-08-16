New York mandates vaccines for health care workers

Cuomo announced on Monday that all health care workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings, unless exempt, will be required to get their shots by Sept. 27.

Slightly more than 58 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Monday that all health care workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We must now act again to stop the spread. Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine,” Cuomo said in a press release.

“I have strongly urged private businesses to implement vaccinated-only admission policies, and school districts to mandate vaccinations for teachers,” Cuomo continued. “Neither will occur without the state legally mandating the actions.”

The new policy follows suit with guidelines imposed by the U.S. military, Health and Human Services and Department of Veterans Affairs. Staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings, unless exempt, will be required to get their shots by Sept. 27.

Approximately 75 percent of 450,000 hospital workers and 68 percent of New York’s nursing home staff are fully vaccinated. Likewise, 74 percent of the state's adult care facility workers have completed their vaccinations.

Greater New York Hospital Association President Kenneth Raske lauded the move, noting “this is a critical moment requiring bold action,” The Associated Press (AP) reported.

New York reported 4,401 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

