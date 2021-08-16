Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Lusty quaffing for International Beer Day!

naturalproductsinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperiential supplements have supplanted the old-tyme “hope in a bottle” that supplements once were. Sure, people still take fish oil with the hope that they won’t get a sudden-death heart attack in the decades to come. But once caffeine got let out of the cup, it’s been game on. And the most fun bioactive of all is beer. Mmmmm, beer! Aug 6 is International Beer Day, and we tune in and turn on to what’s new and next with beer—you’ll be surprised to hear of all the new innovation going on. Bartender, another round, on us!

www.naturalproductsinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Teitelbaum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Beer Day#Beer#Caffeine#Food Drink#Beverages#The Co Factors#Close Personals#Informa#Sora Labs#Md#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

8 PATRÓN Cocktails to Drink Poolside

It’s time to celebrate the official start of summer! With this seasonal switch comes an array of sunny activities to enjoy and mouthwatering cocktails to imbibe. Usually when you think of tequila cocktails and summer, the formula evokes the classic Margarita. However, the world of delicious tequila-based beverages stretches well beyond the realm of Margs, and better showcases the spirit’s versatility.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Artisan-Style Canned Cocktails

The Sagamore Spirit Rye cocktails have been introduced by the brand as its first-ever lineup of canned craft cocktails that will provide discerning drinkers with an easy way to enjoy a premium libation. The drink range is achieved using the brand's four-year-old straight rye whiskey along with natural ingredients to help the flavors shine through. The cocktails come in three flavor options to choose from including Honey Paloma, Black-Eyed Rye and Lemon Tea Fizz.
Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

Fancy a cup of hemp tea?

In an interview with Caroline Rose, brand controller at Clipper Teas, New Food finds out more about the company’s hemp infusions. A: Clipper Teas is a different kind of tea company. With a 20 percent market share of the ethical tea market, we’re a pioneer in ethical, organic and sustainable tea production – and have been since 1984.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Peace Tea Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Are you desperate to break your soda habit? If you're looking for a different kind of beverage to sip, you may want to look to one of the oldest drinks in the world: tea. You may not think of yourself as a "tea" kind of person, but that might be because you haven't yet tried Peace Tea. Known for its colorful labels and marketing inspired by the hippie movement of the 1960s, these teas are seriously delicious. While any average cup of tea is good when prepared correctly, this stuff takes your tea expectations to a whole new level. It's not your grandma's bedtime tea or the drink of stuffy breakfasts, either. Rather, it's sweeter and a lot more interesting than many other tea brands out there on the market.
Posted by
Outsider.com

International Beer Day: Science-Based Reasons Why Beer May Be Good for You

There’s an infinite number of reasons to crack open a cold one on any given day. Given that it’s International Beer Day, there’s no better day to break out the brews. You could be trying to cool off after a long day of chilling at the beach or working outside. You could be at a music festival or concert, trying to add a little extra flair to the festivities. Some of the best days start with a packed cooler full of your favorite local brews for a camping trip or a nice day spent on the lake.
Drinkscounty17.com

Op-Ed: The many reasons to celebrate International Beer Day on Friday

Opinion by Martin Cullip of The Taxpayers Protection Alliance for The Center Square. Friday, August 6, is the 15th annual International Beer Day. There is no better way to lift spirits after such a long period of stress, uncertainty, and disruption of daily lives across the world than enjoying a beer. Since its inception in 2007, the event has gone global and is now celebrated on the first Friday in August in at least 80 countries.
Livermore, CAMercury News

Brewery day trips: Sampling the beer at Rivers End in Livermore

When I embarked on a brewery tour of the Bay Area last month in search of lesser-known, but incredible breweries and taprooms, East Bay Times reader Mike Katen had a suggestion: Head for Livermore to check out River’s End, one of five breweries in the Tri-Valley’s largest city. Livermore was...
New Braunfels, TXflicksandfood.com

Krause ’s Wants You to Enjoy Great Beer on Int’l Beer Day

Krause ’s Café & Biergarten will be Celebrating International Beer Day on August 6th. Krause ‘s Café & Biergarten knows today August 6th is International Beer Day and I wanted to share that this New Braunfels based beer garden will be having beer specials all day to celebrate! Krause’s will be offering half price pints on all Altstadt Brewery products with an all day Altstadt tap takeover. You can find Altstadt lager, kolsch, amber, hefeweizen, pilsner, IPA, and more at Krause’s in celebration. Kick off the weekend with Krause’s and get a taste of German tradition in the Texas Hill Country.
Food & DrinksKSAT 12

These beer pairings are perfect for game-day grub

Looking for a spot in town to eat your favorite buffalo wings while watching sports with the kids?. As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Anchor Bar is serving up tasty wings, refreshing beer and a great atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy inside and outside. For Shiner Beer...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

It’s International Beer Day! 5 reasons to toast Dayton’s beer-making history

Today, Aug. 6, is International Beer Day — hop to it!. The day is “a global celebration of beer taking place in pubs, breweries and backyards all over the world,” according to the International Beer Day website. “It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer!”
Food & Drinksfoxbaltimore.com

Nat'l Root Beer Float Day

August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day. David Alima, Owner & master Creamer of the Charmery, shows us the perfect Root Beer Float.

Comments / 0

Community Policy