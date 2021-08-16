Lusty quaffing for International Beer Day!
Experiential supplements have supplanted the old-tyme “hope in a bottle” that supplements once were. Sure, people still take fish oil with the hope that they won’t get a sudden-death heart attack in the decades to come. But once caffeine got let out of the cup, it’s been game on. And the most fun bioactive of all is beer. Mmmmm, beer! Aug 6 is International Beer Day, and we tune in and turn on to what’s new and next with beer—you’ll be surprised to hear of all the new innovation going on. Bartender, another round, on us!www.naturalproductsinsider.com
