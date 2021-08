Earlier this month, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson announced that he was postponing the final two dates of his UK spoken word tour after "a member of Bruce's immediate household" tested positive for COVID. Those dates have been rescheduled for October 16 (in London at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire) and October 17 (in Birmingham at The Alexandra), but Bruce has now revealed that he also tested positive for COVID. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Bruce, who is fully vaccinated, said how he began experiencing symptoms not long into going into quarantine, following the positive case in his household. A lateral-flow test he took then came back positive.