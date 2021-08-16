Savannah Chrisley Reveals She & Nic Kerdiles Are ‘Taking Things Day By Day’ After Getting Back Together

‘Growing Up Chrisley’ will see Savannah & her ex Nic Kerdiles navigate a potential reunion after ending their engagement in Sept. 2020. With the new seasons of both Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best, one of our favorite TV family’s is back where they belong! Savannah and Chase Chrisley joined the HollywoodLife Podcast to discuss the new season, and the Sassy by Savannah founder opened up about rekindling her relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles. “Nic and I are together...He’s in my day to day life, and we’ve just kind of decided to keep things private and we’re trying to figure it out for ourselves,” Savannah revealed. “The only way to do that in a healthy manner is to keep the world out of it as much as possible, as that just adds another layer of difficulty and drama, pressure, really any bad emotion you could feel.”