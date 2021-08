Heading to Disney World next week? You’ll definitely want to make sure you’re all caught up on the current park hours and the latest Park Pass Reservation availability!. A lot has been going on in Disney World lately, including the start of the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, and next week brings with it the kickoff of Disney After Hours BOO Bash! Let’s dive right in and review all of the must-know information so you can plan your days in the theme parks accordingly!