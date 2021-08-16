Haiti Quake Revives Anger Over Aid Response to Past Disasters
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -The earthquake that ravaged Haiti https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-scramble-rescue-survivors-ruins-major-quake-2021-08-15 on Saturday has revived anger over international aid agencies' response to a devastating quake there 11 years ago, stirring calls to ensure donations do a better job of reaching the people who need them most. Haitians and well-wishers have taken to social...www.usnews.com
Comments / 1