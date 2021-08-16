Haiti Quake Revives Anger Over Aid Response to Past Disasters

Madrid [Spain], August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Spain will send on Saturday 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Haiti hit by the powerful earthquake, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said. The humanitarian cargo includes 21 tonnes of medical materials, tarpaulin for shelters, kitchen kits, and water-cleaning material, as well as 10 tonnes of aid sent by several humanitarian organisations, such as the Spanish Red Cross, Action Against Hunger, and Medecins du Monde.