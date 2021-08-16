Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venom: Let There Be Carnage posters showcase the two symbiotes

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news that the US release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been pushed back to October, Sony has now shared two new posters for the Marvel sequel featuring Tom Hardy’s anti-hero Venom along with Woody Harrelson’s murderous villain Carnage; check them out here…. Venom: Let There Be...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Reid Scott
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
MoviesIGN

Val Kilmer Says Filming Batman Forever Was 'Crushed by the Reality of the Batsuit'

Val Kilmer has reflected on the challenges he faced on Batman Forever, particularly when suiting up to play DC's masked vigilante. Kilmer offered additional insight into his Batman Forever experience in Val, Amazon Prime Video's new autobiographical documentary chronicling the life and career of the actor. According to ComicBook.com, Kilmer reminisced about his time on set and suggested that playing Batman was quite different from fantasizing about being the hero.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Expendables 4: How To Get It Right

Tom Jolliffe looks at the impending production of The Expendables 4, long-delayed but now seemingly ready to rumble…. Eleven years on from the first film, the time seems nigh for the fourth instalment in a somewhat unexpected franchise. The faded appeal of a collection of action icons from the 1980s was the starting point in the first instance, that struck a nostalgic chord with predominantly men of a certain age. The bulk of said fan base hasn’t really changed much in the last decade either – we’re all just a bit older and pudgier. Still, despite a drop in takings for the third film, it made enough around the world (notably China) to keep the idea of a fourth one on the table.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Let There Be Carnage Pushed Back Another Three Weeks

Sony has pushed back the release of the Tom Hardy starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage by three weeks. With the highly-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus driving new cases and hospitalizations across the globe, Sony has announced that it has decided to delay the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film, which sees Tom Hardy returning to the role of Eddie Brock, is now set to hit theaters on October 15, 2021. It was previously scheduled to open on September 24th.
Moviesleedaily.com

Now You See Me 3 Release Date, Trailler Cast & Plot

Now you see me, and the film is a work of pure genius. The narrative, the characters, the deceptions, and the execution are all flawless. You would have never been that taken aback by a film. And, especially for someone who didn’t have high expectations, to begin with, it greatly exceeded them. The premise is simple: four talented magicians pull out the largest, most spectacular heists ever, obviously with flair and charm, as well as all the magician’s tricks. Now you know why the movie is so good because it’s the ideal blend of mystery, humor, grandeur, and thrills, and it’s everything you want in a film. For someone who appreciates practically all genres, it has something for everyone and everything—great twists, as well as apparent performances and illusions.
MoviesPosted by
Y-105FM

The New ‘Venom 2’ Trailer Is Pure Carnage

In the beginning the Lord created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Lord said, Let there be Carnage. And there was Carnage. And the Lord saw the Carnage, and it was good.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tom Hardy Gets Story Credit for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

With The Suicide Squad arriving in cinemas next month, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage arriving in September, it's an exciting time for fans of darker, less family friendly superhero movies. The Venom sequel, in particular, is gaining a lot of attention at the moment, and one thing that has been recently noted is that Tom Hardy seems to be expanding his role in the franchise - not on screen, but being credited as story writer. While there are a number of other changes in the sequel crew to the 2018 entry in Sony's Marvel Universe, according to new information, Hardy has been taking a much more involved role in where his character is headed.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Tom Hardy Already Plans ‘Venom 3’ Because ‘Studio Very Pleased’ with ‘Let There Be Carnage’

Tom Hardy is returning to the “Venom” franchise next month in the Andy Serkis-directed “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” but the actor is already looking ahead to making his run as the Spider-Man villain last at least a trilogy long. In an interview with Esquire magazine, Hardy confirmed he’s already planning a third “Venom” movie. The actor was more involved in the writing process for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and even earned his first “story by” credit alongside screenwriter Kelly Marcel. “I’m thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same...
MoviesCollider

Michael Keaton Describes the First Shot of Batman in 'The Flash': "Whoa, This Is Big"

The bat's been out of the bag for a while, and we all know Michael Keaton is reprising the role of Batman in director Andy Muschietti's The Flash. What we absolutely do not know is what it'll feel like to see Keaton step back into the cape and cowl he last wore almost three decades ago for a pair of Batman films directed by Tim Burton. So when Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with the actor for the upcoming action-thriller The Protege, he simply had to ask what that very first day back in costume was like. The answer is everything a Bat-fan—especially a Tim Burton Bat-fan—could want.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Star Tom Hardy Reveals Whether He'd Do A Venom/Spider-Man Crossover

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released in theaters next month, and as the title suggests, Eddie Brock will be pitted against the psychotic Cletus Kasady. That clash is something comic book fans have been dreaming of seeing on the big screen for a long time, but a rematch for Spider-Man and Venom (especially after 2007's disappointing Spider-Man 3) is also a must.
MoviesComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage New Release Date Revealed

The carnage is going to have to wait a little longer. With yet another surge in COVID-19 cases around the country, the box office is showing signs of struggle once again, and Sony is opting to delay its highly anticipated Venom sequel to try and get more people in the theaters. There have been reports swirling this week that Sony was considering pushing back Venom: Let There Be Carnage. They proved to be true on Thursday afternoon when the Marvel sequel was hit with another delay.
MoviesIGN

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage Has Been Delayed Again

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed again. The Venom sequel will now be released on October 15, a couple of weeks after its planned September 24 release date. According to Variety, Venom 2 has been delayed because Hollywood is once again grappling with the pandemic as a delta variant surge sweeps the country.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Delayed Three Weeks, Becomes First Fall Tentpole to Move

Sony is moving “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from September 24 to October 15 as the delta variant of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase cases and hospitalizations across the country. Will the “Venom” sequel be the first domino to fall and set off a chain reaction of release delays? It’s a question the industry is surely asking now that “Let There Be Carnage” has been delayed by three weeks. Marvel and Disney’s “Shang-Chi” remains set for a theatrical release September 3, while the James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die” remains set for October 8. The “Venom 2” move to October 15 puts it on the same date as Universal’s launch of “Halloween Kills.”
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Delays Theatrical Release Amid Delta Surge

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage is on the move. The studio announced that the sequel is being pushed from Sept. 24 to Oct. 15. The decision comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due in large part to the Delta variant. In recent weeks, comfort level among moviegoers has plummeted from a pandemic-era high of 81 percent on July 11 to 66 percent as of Monday, according to those with access to polling from the National Research Group. Hollywood studios pay close attention to NRG; anything below 70 percent can be worrisome. It’s not exactly a surprise that Sony moved Venom...
MoviesVulture

Venom Will Not Let There Be Carnage Until October

No movie’s saga getting to theaters has so explicitly contradicted the imperative of its own title as that of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The sequel to the actually quite delightful (fight us on this!) Sony superhero movie was supposed to come out in October 2020, but then pushed back its release to June 2021, then again to September 17, 2021, then with a slight modification back one week further to the 24th, and now, finally, to October 15, 2021. Per Variety, the delay comes amid concerns about the spread of the Delta COVID variant, which is ever-increasing across the U.S., and has seemingly suppressed box-office numbers. It remains to seen if pushing back Venom by just a few weeks will be enough time for case numbers to fall and for audiences to feel more comfortable returning to theaters, or if Venom will move its carnage back once again. For a visual inside the Sony offices, just imagine Tom Hardy arguing with himself as a parasite about what the actual final release date will be.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Delayed Again, Now Shares Halloween Kills Release Date

Eddie Brock just can't seem to catch a break. After several significant release date delays due to the pandemic, the upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed once again. Recently, rumors were swirling that Sony was opting to push back the movie's premiere in theaters to October or even early 2022. On Thursday, the studio officially confirmed that the sequel will now premiere on October 15 instead of its scheduled Sept. 24 release date. The movie now shares the same release date as Blumhouse's Halloween Kills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy