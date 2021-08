It is perhaps in great anticipation that the commercial real estate industry is awaiting the fall. Some businesses have announced return to work deadlines, some have recently pulled back and others are still trying to evaluate the best way forward. It is not a foregone conclusion that all businesses want to return back to the offices in a way they operated in February of 2020, and it is not clear if flexible work arrangements will work for others, either. Yet, some indications, according to a recent industry study, seem to point to a few trends that indicate companies will require more flexibility in their lease terms by either looking for shorter leases and more turnkey spaces while at the same time requiring less overall space and more room for those employees who will be in the office.