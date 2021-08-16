Your Table Needs a Big Fat Greek Salad

Tomato Time is here, my friends! It’s the year’s Golden Hour, lovely and brief. Happiness and joy have returned to the world. Huzzah! Eat like the wind. The very best problem to have, in all of human experience, is 25 pounds of ripe in-season tomatoes to consume before they rot. Yes, yes, of course, tomato sandwiches every day, for one or two or all three meals or what the hell, for four or five or six meals in a day, seven, nine; you’re a grown-up, nobody can stop you, not even the orderlies if you eat fast enough. Tomato soup, tomato sauce, salsa: Yes, yes, yes. A burger with a slice of tomato thicker than the patty. A fistful of cherry tomatoes, and then 12 more fistfuls of cherry tomatoes. An omelet folded around a huge heap of diced tomatoes. A big fat slice of tomato with nothing on it but black pepper and salt. A tomato still warm from the sun, eaten right out of your hand, lustily and messily, staining your shirt. Hell yeah.