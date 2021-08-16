Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Blackfeet Tribe issues mask rule as virus spreads in Montana

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Blackfeet Reservation east of Glacier National Park implemented a mask mandate on Monday after 18 cases of COVID-19 were identified in recent days.

The mandate comes even around 90% of reservation residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. In addition to a mask requirement, the tribe announced that its offices would be closed to the public.

The tribe also suspended non-essential travel for tribal programs. The travel restriction does not apply to tourists.

The Blackfeet Reservation has allowed tourists to return this summer after last summer it closed to visitors to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The tribe’s announcement comes as Montana is experiencing increased spread of COVID-19, with several hot spots including Flathead Valley on the western side of Glacier National Park.

The state announced 473 new cases on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in Montana to over 2,700.

The state had 191 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Monday, a number last recorded in January.

Of the state’s eligible population, 49% are fully vaccinated against the virus, state health officials reported.

Figures from last month showed that of those hospitalized with the virus, 89% had not been vaccinated.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has urged Montana residents to get vaccinated but has not indicated he would issue a statewide mask mandate or other requirements to slow the spread of the virus.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackfeet Tribe#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Flagstaff, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexican gray wolf roaming near Flagstaff captured, relocated

PHOENIX (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf that was roaming near Flagstaff has been captured and relocated to an area near the Arizona-New Mexico border. The wolf had ventured into housing developments, raising concern from state wildlife officials that it might be intentionally or accidentally shot, or struck by a vehicle, said Jim deVos, the Mexican wolf coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Minnesota asks federal court to block Line 3 tribal lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has gone to federal court to block a lawsuit over Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project from proceeding in tribal court. The novel case names Manoomin — the Ojibwe word for wild rice — as the lead plaintiff. Wild rice is sacred in Ojibwe culture and a traditional source of food. The lawsuit, which was filed two weeks ago in the White Earth Band’s tribal court, is the first “rights of nature” enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court and the second such case to be filed in any U.S. court. The first was a Florida waterways case filed in April, according to the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

San Francisco businesses start checking proof of vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Greg Ryken showed up to his favorite lunch spot in San Francisco on Friday with an appetite and his vaccination record in hand. A manager at Sam’s Grill and Seafood restaurant verified he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, put him on a list of customers who have met the city’s new requirement for future reference, and walked him to his table.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

New Mexico hospital workers protest vaccine mandates

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Around 150 people protested in front of the New Mexico state capitol Friday, demanding an end to vaccine mandates for healthcare workers. Many protesters identified themselves as hospital workers — nurses, nursing assistants and clerical workers. Other attendees included correctional officers, retirees and children of healthcare workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy